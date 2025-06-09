Popular shows cancelled in 2025 as networks cut fan favourites

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Heartbreak was almost guaranteed in 2025 as networks and streamers cut several well-loved shows, leaving fans without the characters and stories they had grown attached to. As the year closes, a number of cancellations still sting.

Poker Face ended far too soon, despite a strong second season and a finale that opened the door to new mysteries. While Peacock cancelled it, creator Rian Johnson is searching for a new home, with Peter Dinklage expected to step into a major role.

Prime Video’s Upload wrapped with a bittersweet final season. Its sharp, original sci-fi comedy had built a loyal audience, and although the finale offered a happy ending for its characters, it also left fans longing for more time in its imaginative world.

NBC’s Found was cut just as it reached its most dramatic turning point. Gabi’s live confession and the uncertain fate of her kidnapper created cliffhangers that will now never be resolved, leaving viewers without answers to the show’s biggest questions.

Prime Video’s Harlem also ended abruptly, with storylines compressed after the creative team learned late of its cancellation. Major arcs — including Quinn’s planned pregnancy and Camille’s romantic future — will never unfold, disappointing fans who expected more from the beloved friend group.

Australia’s long-running Neighbours, revived multiple times over its 40-year history, was cancelled again on Prime Video. Although hints of a future return remain, its latest ending marks another emotional moment for fans who followed generations of life on Ramsay Street.

ABC’s Doctor Odyssey barely debuted before controversy led to its cancellation. The drama, which featured bold storylines and a standout cast including Don Johnson and Joshua Jackson, ended before it had time to find its full footing.

Other notable losses include HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls, which had begun to rebuild its momentum after cast changes; Prime Video’s Étoile, cancelled despite Amy Sherman-Palladino’s success with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel; Hulu’s heartfelt comedy How To Die Alone; and Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time, which had finally hit its stride with an improved third season before being cut short.

