Pierpaolo Piccioli debuts at Balenciaga

[Source: Reuters]

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli held his first runway show for Balenciaga, presenting a summer lineup that included brightly colored gowns and minimalist leather jackets, dubbed “The Heartbeat” collection.

“I don’t want to deny what has been here before me,” the Italian designer told a crowd of journalists and well-wishers after the show. He said he seeks to bring couture elements to everyday clothing like chinos and T-shirts.

Piccioli, who previously worked at Valentino for 25 years, took the reins of the Kering-owned fashion house in July. He succeeded Demna, who moved to Gucci, as part of a broad management and design reshuffle aimed at reversing a decline in group sales.

The show opened with a sack dress — a long garment with no waist, first introduced by house founder Cristobal Balenciaga in the late 1950s.

The model also wore visor-like sunglasses that wrapped around her head, covering much of her face, topped with glittering white stones, like a crown.

Other styles included long, gathered skirts worn with cropped tops and leather jackets stripped of lapels, and even the sleeves, worn like capes.

One of the most highly anticipated debuts in a packed fashion season, the show was held at the brand headquarters – a historic 17th-century building that also houses Kering’s offices. It drew crowds of celebrities including Meghan Markle, Lauren Sanchez and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Paris Fashion Week runs through October 7, featuring big-name brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel and Hermes.

