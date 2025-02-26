Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget join hands with Netflix for an exciting thriller

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Netflix sparked excitement by announcing its upcoming compelling mystery thriller that marks the much-anticipated Netflix series debut of Parineeti Chopra.

Featuring an enviable ensemble of Tahir Raj Bhasin of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame, veteran actor Anup Soni, fan favourite icon Jennifer Winget, heartthrob Chaitannya Choudhry, multi-talented Sumeet Vyas, seasoned actor Soni Razdan and Kohrra actress Harleen Sethi, the series is expected to captivate audiences with the serene and mysterious hills of Shimla, serving as the perfect backdrop.

Produced by the acclaimed Siddharth P Malhotra, director of Maharaj and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions and written and Directed by the visionary writer Rensil D’Silva of Rang De Basanti and Ungli fame, the currently ‘untitled’ series promises a gripping blend of intrigue and suspense.

This outstanding ensemble is one for the books with an intriguing star cast that has definitely left fans excited. Netflix dropped a series of photos of the cast on social media introducing the ensemble to the audience, adding to the anticipation.

Speaking to the exciting new series and cast, the creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms.

Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life.

With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold—they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go.

Set against the misty hills of Shimla, this gripping thriller unravels secrets, emotions, and the depths of human nature with unmatched intensity.

With the creative vision of Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and a powerhouse cast featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, and Harleen Sethi, the series captivates from the very first scene.

We are delighted to welcome Parineeti Chopra back to Netflix following her stellar performance in Amar Singh Chamkila—now in her first-ever series and we’re equally excited to have Jennifer Winget join us: Prepare for a journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat, hooked and guessing until the very end.”

The stage is set, and the mystery’s a brew as audiences can’t wait to uncover more thrilling noir along the way.

