'One of the greatest actors we ever had': Hollywood mourns Robert Duvall

The Godfather and Apocalypse Now star Robert Duvall has been hailed as “a giant” and “one of the greatest actors we ever had” following his death at the age of 95.

Tributes have been paid by Hollywood figures including The Godfather co-star Al Pacino, who said his “phenomenal gift will always be remembered”.

Adam Sandler posted photographs from their time shooting 2022 film Hustle, writing: “Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with.”

Viola Davis recalled filming Widows with Duvall. “I was in awe,” she said.

“I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant… an icon.”

The Oscar winner added: “Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

The Godfather Part II star Robert De Niro said: “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he rest in peace.”

In his tribute, Pacino wrote: “He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.”

During his impressive six-decade career, Duvall was nominated for seven Oscars and played roles including the mafia consigliere in Francis Ford Coppola‘s The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, and a forceful army officer in Coppola’s Vietnam epic Apocalypse Now.

He only had a few minutes of screen time but his famous line in the 1979 classic, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”, became legendary.

Coppola called his loss “a blow”.

“Such a great actor and such an essential part of American Zoetrope from its beginning,” the director said in a statement on Instagram, referring to his production company.

His Apocalypse Now character was originally meant to be even more over the top but Duvall toned it down and the name was changed from Captain Carnage to Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore.

“I did my homework,” Duvall told veteran talk show host Larry King in 2015. “I did my research.”

Others paying tribute included Fallout actor Walton Goggins, who appeared in 1997’s The Apostle, which Duvall directed, wrote and starred in.

“The celestial light just lost its glow. It certainly did for me,” Goggins wrote. “Bobby Duvall, the greatest storyteller of all time just left us.

“He was my friend. My mentor… The privilege of getting to work with this man, to know this man is still the most important experience of my life. He was my North Star, my hero. He knew it.”

The pair “maintained a deep friendship for years after” making the film, he said.

“He didn’t have to do that. But he did. He had that effect on a lot of people… but this was my story. I love you Bobby. Thank you for changing my life.”

