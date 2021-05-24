Home

Olivia Rodrigo dominates nominations for 2022

| @BBCWorld
November 24, 2021 3:41 am
[Source: BBC]

Olivia Rodrigo has emerged as the front-runner for next year’s Grammy Awards, with nominations in all four of the main categories.

The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License.

She faces competition from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X in all of those categories, except best new artist.

Abba also received their first ever Grammy nomination in the record of the year category.

The Swedish band are recognised for their bittersweet comeback single, I Still Have Faith In You, which was released in September.

Taylor Swift also picks up her second consecutive album of the year nomination, for Evermore. She won the award earlier this year for its companion album, Folklore.

British musicians are relatively thin on the ground, but Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits is up for song of the year; while Arlo Parks and Glass Animals make the shortlist for best new artist.

Coldplay also receive their 36th Grammy nod, for the single Higher Power, which is in the running for best pop group performance.

Although relatively unknown in the UK, the jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the nominations, with 11 in total – recognising both his eclectic solo album We Are and the soundtrack to the Pixar film, Soul.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations apiece. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are close behind with seven.

Meanwhile, Korean pop sensation BTS miss out on the main categories, receiving a single nomination for pop duo/group performance.

The group’s monster hit Butter, which spent 10 weeks at number one in the US, is nominated alongside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s I Get A Kick Out Of You, Justin Bieber’s Lonely, Coldplay’s Higher Power and Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More.

This year’s ballot also makes Jay-Z the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

He had been tied with legendary record producer Quincy Jones on 80, but surges ahead with three new nominations, including two in the best rap song category, for collaborations with DMX and Kanye West.

