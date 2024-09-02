Nikki Garcia ditches wedding ring in first outing

[Source: ENews]

Nikki Garcia stepped out without her wedding ring two days after her husband, longtime Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence.

The former WWE wrestler, previously known as Nikki Bella, was spotted without the jewelry piece while catching a private flight out of Oakland, Calif. Aug. 31.

During the outing, which marked her first public appearance since Artem’s arrest, Nikki was photographed unloading baggage from an SUV with a friend while holding a tablet for the couple’s son, Matteo, 4, and a beverage before boarding the plane.

Chigvintsev was arrested Aug. 29 in Napa and charged under California Penal Code 273.5(a), relating to injuring a spouse or cohabitant, according to booking records viewed by E! News. He was later released on a $25,000 bond.

“When someone is charged with felony domestic violence, usually this means there is a visible injury or credible eye witness,” a Napa County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said in a statement to E! News the day of the arrest.

“Our deputies felt comfortable arresting him on felony domestic violence charges.”

Before being taken into custody, Chigvintsev called 911 for medical assistance and told the dispatcher that Garcia had thrown shoes at him after they got into an argument, according to a radio dispatch call obtained by TMZ. The dispatcher also confirmed that there was “a child on scene.”

While Chigvintsev then tried to call off the paramedics, police still arrived at the house.

To protect the privacy of victims of domestic violence, police are not releasing the name, gender or age of the alleged victim, their relationship to Chigvintsev, 42, or the location of the incident that led to his arrest.

Chigvintsev—who will not return for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars—has not commented publicly about the matter. E! News has reached out to his rep and has not heard back.

Garcia’s rep told E! News in an Aug. 30 statement, “This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Garcia, 40, had noted on social media one day prior that she was in Napa, where their family owns a $1.5 million home, writing on her Instagram Stories that she got a facial at a medical spa in the city.

Three days prior to his arrest, Garcia and Chigvintsev shared social media tributes to each other to mark their second wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love,” the Strictly Come Dancing star wrote to his wife on Instagram Aug. 26.

“Can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything.”

In her tribute, Garcia quoted lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem,” she wrote.

“Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you.”

