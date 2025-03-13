Nicolas Cage removed from lawsuit against his son

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Claims against actor Nicolas Cage have been dismissed from a civil lawsuit that was recently filed by his ex-girlfriend over an alleged assault by their son.

Christina Fulton sued 34-year-old Weston Cage for assault and battery last month, and accused Cage of negligence, claiming the star had failed to prevent their son’s alleged behaviour.

However, the claims against the Oscar winner have now been removed from the lawsuit, according to US media.

Article continues after advertisement

When the action was filed in February, the actor’s lawyers called them “frivolous“, saying: “Mr Cage does not control Weston’s behaviour in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Weston Cage’s lawyer said the case was not surprising given what he described as Ms Fulton’s past history of litigation against family members, and appeared to be “nothing short of a money grab and call for attention“.

Ms Fulton’s proceedings against Weston Cage are still going ahead.

She has accused him of of attacking her in a “manic rage” without provocation in April 2024, leaving her with concussion, neck and throat injuries, dental and abdominal trauma, and PTSD.

Weston Cage was arrested last June and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Ms Fulton, 57, alleged that Nicolas Cage was aware of their son’s “long history of mental and psychological disorder” and previous alleged acts of “violent assault and battery“, but continued to enable such behaviour by providing financial support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.