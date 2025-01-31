Netflix unveils 'Squid Game' season 3 premiere date and preview footage

[ Source : Reuters ]

The popular South Korean drama “Squid Game” will return to Netflix on June 27 for a third and final season, the streaming platform announced during its “Next on Netflix” event on Thursday.

The event also featured a short clip from the upcoming season, which reveals yet another tension-filled scene from within the games.

The survival thriller action series turned into a global sensation in 2021, bolstering Netflix’s subscription numbers and becoming the streaming service’s most-watched original series in its first month.

Netflix reported that 142 million households had watched the dark drama about people who compete in a deadly competition to erase financial debt.

The return of “Squid Game,” together with high-profile live events such as the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match and two National Football League games on Christmas Day, helped Netflix add a record 19 million subscribers in its fourth quarter, to bring its total global subscriber base to nearly 302 million.