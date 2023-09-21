Moschino close to naming new creative director

[Source: Reuters]

Italy’s fashion label Moschino will hire its new creative director in the next few weeks, said Massimo Ferretti, the executive chairman at Aeffe (AEF.MI), which owns the brand.

Jeremy Scott stepped down as creative director last March after a decade in the role.

He added that 2023 would be a “transitional year” for the group, which is listed in Milan, with Moschino seeking a new development path.

Aeffe also owns the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands.