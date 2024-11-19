Michelle Yeoh regrets childlessness

[Source: BBC]

Actress Michelle Yeoh has said she felt “like such a failure” for not having a baby.

The Oscar winner said she always wanted to have a family, and her first marriage – to businessman Sir Dickson Poon – was partly “about having children, a next generation and all that”.

She had fertility treatment but that was unsuccessful, she told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Yeoh, 62, won an Oscar last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once and is also known for films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Crazy Rich Asians.

She is about to be seen as Madame Morrible in the new film version of Wicked.

Yeoh and Poon were married from 1988 to 1992.

She said not having children was “honestly not for the lack of trying because I have always and still do love babies”.

Asked by Woman’s Hour presenter Nuala McGovern how long it took her to reconcile with the fact she would not be able to do so, she replied: “Sometimes, honestly, I still think about it.

She remarried last year, and her stepson and his wife had a baby in January.