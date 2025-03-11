Entertainment

Michael Sheen spent own money to write off neighbors’ debts

March 11, 2025 1:56 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Actor Michael Sheen has bought £1 million ($1.3 million) of his neighbors’ debts and written them off using £100,000 ($129,000) of his own money.

Sheen, best known for his roles in “The Queen,” “Frost/Nixon,” “Masters of Sex” and “Good Omens,” first embarked on his “debt heist” two years ago, with the twin aims of helping 900 people in his native South Wales and spotlighting the perils of a debt industry that demands sky-high interest rates on short-term loans.

His efforts will be detailed in a documentary titled “Michael Sheen’s One Million Pound Giveaway,” to be broadcast on British TV station Channel 4 later Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

In the documentary, he explains the complex financial structures of the debt industry that allowed him to buy debt worth 10 times the value of his own money.

“People’s debts get put into bundles and then debt-buying companies can buy those bundles and then they can sell it on to another debt-buying company at a lower price so … the people who own the debt can sell it for less and less money,” he explained in an interview on BBC TV’s “The One Show” last week.

“I was able to set up a company and for £100,000 of my own money, buy £1 million of debt because it had come down in value like that.”

Sheen added that he doesn’t know the identities of those people whose debts he paid off, only that they live in the region around Port Talbot, his hometown and an area whose economy has been decimated by the gradual decline of its steelmaking industry.

“It couldn’t be more real, like, how much people are hurting,” he says in a clip from the documentary that shows him sitting in a cafe in Port Talbot and describing how waitresses told him that steelworkers came in, sat at their tables and cried, mourning the loss of their livelihood.

Sheen has long called for tighter regulation of the credit system in the UK, founding pressure group the End High Cost Credit Alliance in 2017.

And as part of his wider campaign around the documentary, Sheen is lobbying the British government to pass a Fair Banking Act that would increase fair lending from financial services to people on low incomes, reducing their reliance on payday loan companies and loan sharks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

No pre-emption at the moment, says AG

AG says we need to strengthen democracy

Sharma to vote against Bill

Seruiratu questions constitutional amendments

Challenges prompt call for council reform

Singh encourages unity this Holi

PM urges MPs to unite for Constitutional reform

Toddler burned by hot pot

Ministry faces scrutiny over unspent budget

Man dies following an explosion

Party fights for Constitutional change

Celine Dion warns fans of fake, AI-generated songs

Eleven people die in southern Mexico after bus flips over

Michael Sheen spent own money to write off neighbors’ debts

Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks

Brian Littrell tears up after son's audition

Kinita backs Drua to take down Brumbies

75 bonus points on offer at Nawaka 7s

Trump administration launches new 'self-deportation' app

China's political advisory body urged to create lasting unity

All Whites unveil formidable squad for World Cup qualifier

Suva changes coaching lineup

Doechii named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year

Italy pushes for 200-bln-euro defence plan

Vanuatu revokes citizenship of fugitive IPL boss

Anna Foster replaces Husain on Radio 4's Today

Maradona death trial stirs emotions, anger in soccer-mad Argentina

Trump administration scraps over 80% of USAID programs

Pope Francis no longer faces immediate danger

Duran and Ronaldo fire Al-Nassr into Asian Champions League quarters

Newcastle go sixth as Guimaraes bags winner at West Ham

Japan funds Pacific disaster preparedness

Drua players thankful for personal development program

Another two seasons for Habosi in Racing 92

Software to end leased vehicle misuse

Fiji FA introduces "Tabu Soro Futupolo" Comic

Teen pregnancy rates soar

Koya calls for stronger legal infrastructure

Symposium challenges traditional views on leadership

Holi Masti celebration in Suva

Devo Babas eyes Nawaka 7s title

Bula Coffee empowers rural women

Elon Musk’s X hit by waves of outages in what he claims is ‘a massive cyberattack’

Commission utilizes $6.3m of its allocated budget

Ministry’s revenue fails to offset trading loss

Reforms to drive fairer economy

US military tanker hit by cargo ship off Yorkshire coast

Canada's incoming PM Carney faces Trump, tariffs and looming election

Fighting on many fronts an incentive for Inter not a problem, says Inzaghi

Mark Carney to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM

Brosnan hopes Bond franchise retains respect

Larkham knows how difficult to tackle Drua

North Korean hackers launder $300m in crypto

Government takes Constitution issue to Court for clarity

Rewa secures Solomon goalie Do'oro

AG introduces Code of Conduct Bill

Basketball Fiji partners with Vodafone

14 suicides in the past two months

Dynamic Reds out to defend Fiji Cup

$19.1million paid to EFL for grid extension projects

Municipal elections preparation underway

India captain Rohit heads off retirement rumours

Tabuya ready for ministerial portfolio

Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall

Rihanna shares powerful moments on IWD

Zelenskiy in Saudi for peace talks

Early summer could spell trouble for India's farms and factories

D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! dies

$46 million to combat overloading

New partnership to strengthen mental health support

Women's institute trains 38 in weaving

Museum to store 10,000 plus artifacts

Government targets drug abuse with tough laws and rehab

Mike Myers channels Dr Evil as Musk

Paul Feig reflects on 'Bridesmaids' pressure

Clashes erupt as Georgescu banned from election

Lessons to be put into practice at Brumbies clash

Interest grows for 2026 General Election

Final test pending in Pina Colada probe

Fiji's belief against all odds

Teenager in court for alleged rape

Lautoka in relegation zone with two losses

TRC not a court, Chair clarifies role

Vosarogo backs fair pay for Legal Aid Lawyers

Swiatek and Rybakina serve up bagels en route to victories at Indian Wells

Government assesses market needs

Kenyan police clash with protesters over church donation

‘The White Lotus’ explores toxic friendship dynamics

Upgraded payment tools to boost efficiency

Musk and Rubio spar with Polish minister over Starlink in Ukraine

Dolly Parton grateful for support

We’ll follow constitution says Netball Fiji

Five juveniles among 21 charged

MP advocates tradition to tackle youth homelessness

Rainima warns against illegal dumping

Bournemouth squander two-goal lead to draw at Tottenham

Arsenal title hopes hit again with 1-1 draw at Man United

Cucurella strike against Leicester sends Chelsea fourth

New alliance to enhance healthcare to Fijians

US authorities arrest Palestinian student protester at Columbia University

Ione Skye opens up in revealing memoir

Wanda Sykes talks about voicing Hart's mum

Syria leader vows to hunt down those behind bloodshed

Syrians describe terror as Alawite families killed in their homes

Special Education students lead clean-up after rugby doubleheader

Kiso to help MBHS U17 in FSSRL

We did well, can do better: Dayal

Chelsea edged past Leicester City 1-0 to reclaim a top-four spot in the Premier

Women and children coerced into drug peddling

Fiji prioritizes shipbuilding industry growth

Mediation key to resolving labor disputes

Cagivou Investment to expand in Labasa

Ra farmers gain sustainable farming skills

Secret Service shoots armed man outside White House

Fire destroys medical quarters

India edge out New Zealand to win Champions Trophy

Oneata villagers grateful for assistance

England score seven tries in convincing win over Italy

PRF champions grassroots recyclers

We'll do better: Naikore

Chiefs reflect on costly mistakes

Rewa U19 claims National Youth title after comeback victory

PM stresses on parental role

Begg and Kautoga ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

Growing concern over crime against women

Tudravu commends officer dedication

Labasa businesses push for monthly markets

Nasinu continues strong form

Doctors push back as parents embrace Kennedy and vitamin A in Texas measles outbreak

Nadi outclasses Nadroga in thrilling matchup

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa died of natural

Iran will not negotiate under US 'bullying', Supreme Leader says

Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks

Hermes shows slick leather ensembles on dirt runway at Paris Fashion Week

Ali calls for more women in leadership

Armstrong-Ravula creates history

Late diagnosis continues to affect women

Top schools eye Bua rugby league talent

Extended team to be named

World-class travel experience key: Nawari

Officials learn budgeting for student success

UK Eurovision stars promise not to shy away

Salah reveals Slot's angry half-time speech in Liverpool's comeback win

Dolly Parton releases new song honouring late husband Carl Thomas Dean

Liverpool open up 16-point league lead; Forest beat City

Despite Trudeau promises, more Indigenous people being jailed in Canada

Rika Woo juggles life as Cantonese opera and J-Pop artiste

Russian strikes kill at least 25

Body found in floodwaters and troops injured in Australia storm

We owe our fans the win: Lomani

PM congratulates Drua

Cyclone threat looms over Reds’ return

Labasa hopeful for another dominant win

Watkins returns to haunt Brentford and boost Villa's European push

Low-yield farmers must vacate: Singh

Five-try Scotland survive spirited Wales comeback

Vuvale partnership drives Fiji's shipbuilding ambitions

Ireland Grand Slam hopes ended by rampant France

Suva women unite for rights and safety

Water a challenge for Vuniqari community

Norris opens up four-shot lead at Joburg Open

Full time: Bulldogs hang on to win against desperate Dragons

Drua breakthrough

Lautoka claims National U16 league title

Sea Eagles smash dismal Cowboys

Trump says Ukraine 'more difficult' to deal with than Russia

Down goes the Chiefs

Labasa too strong for Ba

Suva and Tavua draw in thriller

Push to recognize unpaid work by women

NASA site fuels Fiji's airport development

Drua’s late surge falls short

Silktails fall short against Eels

FSC overhaul to cost $500m

Turkish artist used ashes for portrait of deceased

Nabavatu's relocation site is safe

Victoria Beckham shows curled hems and collars at Paris Fashion Week

Two-time winner Tiger Woods will miss next week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, the PGA Tour has said.

King Charles reveals music soundtrack to his life to mark Commonwealth Day

Trump pulls $400m from Columbia University

Expect to 'age out' of your career, says Vera Wang - she's had at least four

Blazing sun, red-hot battle – Drua and Chiefs set for showdown

Australia, Fiji Police deepen cooperation

Seruvakula aims for the impossible

Meghan's new Netflix show renewed for second series

Fiji develops cultural statistics framework

Ram to join FSC Board of Directors

Suva ready for tough Tavua challenge

Price too strong for Jonas

Drua pushes for top 6

Minister calls for shared responsibility

Rising sugar intake threatens children’s health

Fears of destruction as 'erratic' cyclone nears Australia

Drua Women work towards home semi-final

PNG Rugby Union suspended

Singh suggests flogging for drug offenders

India chasing Champions Trophy history, NZ ready to scrap

PWD to boost infrastructure

From manager to farmer

Blues v Brumbies result: Late penalty gives Australian side Super Rugby Pacific win at Eden Park