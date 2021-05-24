Meghan wins ruling in Mail on Sunday privacy fight

The Duchess of Sussex has won the latest stage in her legal fight against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over a letter she sent to her father.

The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers’ attempt to have a trial in the privacy and copyright case.

Meghan said it was a win “not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right”.

Associated Newspapers said it was disappointed, and was considering a further appeal to the Supreme Court.

A judge had previously ruled in favour of Meghan after extracts from the letter appeared in the paper.

In a statement issued after the ruling, the duchess urged people to be “brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that… profits from the lies and pain that they create”.