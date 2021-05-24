Home

Meghan wins ruling in Mail on Sunday privacy fight

| @BBCWorld
December 3, 2021 10:13 am
[Source: BBC]

The Duchess of Sussex has won the latest stage in her legal fight against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over a letter she sent to her father.

The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers’ attempt to have a trial in the privacy and copyright case.

Meghan said it was a win “not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right”.

Associated Newspapers said it was disappointed, and was considering a further appeal to the Supreme Court.

A judge had previously ruled in favour of Meghan after extracts from the letter appeared in the paper.

In a statement issued after the ruling, the duchess urged people to be “brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that… profits from the lies and pain that they create”.

