Lola Young in legal dispute with Messy producer

Singer Lola Young has taken legal action against one of the producers of her hit single Messy in a dispute over songwriting credits.

The English singer has filed an intellectual property court claim against Carter Lang, with her lawyers saying she had “no choice” after he claimed writing credits on four of her songs, which she “strongly refuted”.

The US producer and songwriter has not yet responded.

The case was filed in London on behalf of Young and Sony Music Publishing on Wednesday. It came a day after she cancelled all shows “for the foreseeable future”, following a collapse on stage during a performance in New York.

The 24-year-old shot to fame at the end of last year when Messy became a viral hit.

It spent four weeks at number one and is the second most-streamed song of 2025 so far in the UK.

A statement from her lawyers said: “It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have had no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf.

“Carter’s claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola’s reputation and integrity to be called into question – particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place.

“Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate.

“This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.”

Young’s representative declined to confirm which four tracks were involved in the dispute.

Lang is one of four producers credited on Messy and also worked with her on a number of other tracks.

He made his name by working with R&B star SZA and is now one of the most in-demand producers and writers in music, collaborating with big names including Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Renee Rapp, and Rosé.

