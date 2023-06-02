Lizzo is over the fat shaming

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Lizzo is striking back at anti-fat comments about her.

In a series of social media posts that can only be viewed by her followers, the singer responded to a tweet in which someone posted video of Lizzo’s recent Tina Turner tribute performance of “Proud Mary” and commented on her weight.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s— I see about me on a daily basis,” Lizzo tweeted.

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…”

She also shared a tweet that theorized she was unwilling to shed weight because “it’s her brand.”

“I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller,” Lizzo tweeted in response.

“I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

She then added, “I HATE IT HERE.”

The Grammy-winning performer has been battling fat shaming her entire career. And while many fans have been supportive, Lizzo sounded over the critiques.

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” she tweeted. “This is CRAZY.”

She said she feels close to quitting the industry and reiterated that her weight has nothing to do with her brand.

“I’ve always led with my TALENT…,” she tweeted. “But when I dropped Good As Hell feel good music was ‘corny.’

When I dropped Juice disco pop wasn’t ‘for them.’ When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was ‘pandering.’ Now everybody on that wave and I’m still s— on?! man f— y’all.”