Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek: blended-family goals

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

It was a family affair at the recent graduation for Linda Evangelista’s son, Augustin James.

The supermodel shared photos of her 18-year-old son’s high school graduation, which included photos of his father, billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, and Pinault’s wife, actress Salma Hayek.

“Then this happened. 🎓♥️✨🙏🏻 I’m one proud momma,” Evangelista wrote in the caption. “Blessed blessed blessed…”

Evangelista spoke with Vogue in 2023 about co-parenting with Hayek, who has been married to Pinault for more than 15 years.

“I was sick at Thanksgiving,” Evangelista told the publication. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

The model said her son’s stepmother even “asked what I wanted—it was a very eclectic wish list.”

“I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes, and she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help,” Evangelista said. “The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal.”

“I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well,” she added. “And she said, ‘Oh yes, you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

