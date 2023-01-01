Large turnout at New Year street party

Hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the Vodafone 2Day FM 31/12 New Year’s Eve Street Party in Suva last night.

Renowned local artists such as Billy T, Ratu, Savuto and Tua performed on stage to keep the crowd on its feet.

Gold FM Program Director, Kara Koroi says it was a wonderful atmosphere to see people come together to welcome the New Year after a lapse of four years.

“This is something we have been looking forward. It’s something that we have been anticipating and for us to have the Vodafone 2Day FM 31/12 New Year’s Eve Street Party after a very long time, its four years because of measles, the weather and also the pandemic, its so wonderful to have a lot of people come out on New Year’s Eve and celebrate in a big way like this.”

Tegelai Oakley, who attended the event with her family says the street party always lives up to the hype and last night was no exception.

“We were having dinner close by and we heard the music and I guess the vibe brought us here and its fun. It’s awesome.”

People came to enjoy the live entertainment, food stalls, and amusement rides with their families.