Entertainment

Kristen Stewart explains why she thinks ‘Twilight’ is ‘such a gay movie’

January 12, 2024 3:30 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Kristen Stewart has some afterthoughts about the “Twilight” movies, one of the biggest movie franchises of the aughts in which she starred alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

The Oscar nominee, who is openly gay after coming out in 2017 while hosting “Saturday Night Live,” told Variety in an interview published Thursday that she feels as though the story of “Twilight” – based on author Stephenie Meyer’s book series of the same name – leans into LGBTQ+ territory.

While she allowed that she doesn’t “think it necessarily started off that way,” Stewart said “Twilight” “is such a gay movie.”

Article continues after advertisement

“I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lauther) and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK,” adding that the story is “all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you.”

She added, “That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

The “Twilight Saga” takes place in the Pacific Northwest and follows high school student Bella Swan (Stewart), a meek, angsty teen who falls in love with her heartthrob classmate Edward Cullen. Cullen – along with his family – eventually reveal themselves to be 100-year-old vampires.

It’s worth noting, in the context of Stewart’s observation about the franchise’s inadvertent gayness, there aren’t any LGBTQ+ characters in Meyer’s story. It did, however, become popular within the LGBTQ+ community if not for the imagery of its beautiful characters alone.

And in 2018, ten years after the first film was released, there was a “Twilight” renaissance of sorts on social media where fans of the franchise – known as Twihards – celebrated the anniversary by opining about whether every character in the series was, perhaps, gay.

Stewart said in Thursday’s interview that her perspective on how gay “Twilight” seems to be to her is something she can only see now, and that she while doesn’t think it started that way, she argues, “the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

Nabobo-Baba refutes claims about staff pay

Taskforce intensifies efforts to safeguard public against scams

Expiry dates to curb double-dipping in welfare programs

Patel reappointed as Chair and Director of FNPF Board

Multi-milliondollar Ba Court operational this month

Fostering women’s participation in society

Singh announces key developments for the sugar industry

Tikoitoga honoured for his calm leadership

Saukuru emphasizes the importance of vocational training

Vodafone ATH partners with Physionet UK

New Vision Fiji to assist 200 children

Fiji Babaas through to Cup quarterfinals

Kristen Stewart explains why she thinks ‘Twilight’ is ‘such a gay movie’

North Korea poised to admit first known tourists since 2020

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen

To grieve her mother, Ashley Judd first had to heal trauma

George Carlin AI special criticized by his daughter

Ukraine builds barricades, digs trenches as focus shifts to defence

Rasaku hopeful for Olympic spot

Michael Strahan’s daughter is battling a malignant brain tumor

Wilson gunning for Drua spot

Vanua Challenge expected to be a thriller

Reaction to South Africa's UN court case against Israel's war in Gaza

Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna

No. 1 Iga Swiatek opens against former champ

Top seed Elena Rybakina out in Adelaide

'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' lead nominations in prelude to Oscars

Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response

Gutugutuwai to be laid to rest today

Venezuela sees reimagined high Spanish art in new street exhibit

Fiji Babaas stamps mark on opening day

Tens of thousands protest in Poland against ex-ministers' imprisonment

Monumental ancient map re-emerges in new Rome museum

At ICJ, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman

Netanyahu condemns ICJ genocide case

Koroi excited with new managerial role

Possible Olympic Games ticket for Racaca

Silktails in talks on possible women’s team

TSLS to work with at-risk students

Children’s curfew proposal sparks discussion

FTU calls for mental health support

200 SME’s expected at the SME conference in March

Australia eyes enhanced trade opportunities with Fiji

Tikoitoga to be laid to rest today

Upgrade planned for Denarau wastewater infrastructure

Councils urges Fijians to beware of unreasonable charges

Four North facilities put on notice by DOE

Nawi Island starts to take shape as hub of activity

Tough pool games for Fiji in Perth 7s

Young Serevi welcomes Rauluni’s appointment

Students and parents celebrate Year 13 results

Baravilala, Borisi eyes spot in Navua team

PNG declares state of emergency after 16 killed in rioting

Ministry re-looks at bus fares for persons with disability

Lack of civic pride in Lautoka City highlighted

Georgia holds off Arkansas for 10th straight win

UniFiji journalism program developed for mainstream

SOP hinders relocation

Field 4 residents concerned with police response

Several homeless following separate fire incidences

‘Mean Girls’ deserves a seat at the cool kids’ table

Improved water supply for Momi Villagers

Protocols must be met for heritage site development

One in ten children diagnosed with vision issues

FRU welcomes Burger King to Vuvale

Momoa and Bonet to share custody of kids

FICAC grapples with personnel challenges

FCS on high alert as contraband escapes detection methods

Players to fall back on certificate: Naiqama

Wounded Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open

$25 limit to curb bus fare abuse

Koopmeiners leads Atalanta past Milan into Coppa semis

TSLS increases engagement through social media

Liverpool come back to beat Fulham 2-1

Clear the streets and go home: PNG's Commissioner of Police

Swedish alarm after defence chiefs' war warning

Ecuador president says country is at war as gangs hold prison staff hostage

Concerns about surging numbers of disabilities

De Niro Thought he won Golden Globe over Robert Downey Jr

Rauluni named as Drua Women and Fijiana XV coach

Sauturaga to lead shadow Fiji 7s side

Street chaos in Port Moresby amid pay glitch for public servants

90 per cent pass rate for Year 13

Ministry provides floriculture training for women

Biologist emphasizes on Shark conservation

US, UK forces repel 'largest attack' by Houthis in Red Sea

Vakurunabili set for 7s return

Strong support system for Silktails

Goundar vessels under scrutiny

TSLS to sponsor 17,000 students in 2024

Historical trauma a barrier to development

Youth take charge in revival of Fijian culture and tradition

Strengthening relationships for Fishing and Forest development

FEO to look into complaint against President

Lazio beat Roma to book Coppa Italia semi-final berth

Melanie "Mel B" Brown Reveals Victoria Beckham Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Pregnant Jessie James Decker Celebrated Baby No. 4

Tabuya requests investigation into explicit video

Ministry explores child curfew proposal

Ba coach steps down

Ministry profiles over 200 street dwellers

More trained counsellors and social workers needed

Frenchman to boost Tabadamu side

Coach happy with player's drive

Legal Commissioners outline need for training

Ecuador roiled by on-air take-over of TV studio by gunmen

Termite issues raised again by Lautoka residents

FABA to reach out to more junior fighters

Timely back-to-school aid eases parents' load

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Is Being Adapted Into Broadway Musical

Djokovic poised to scale Grand Slam peak

FEO to look into complaint against President

Sir Graham interested in Fiji’s affordable housing project

Amazon staff at new UK warehouse to strike

Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Set During Conversation

LTA clarifies taxi rank system plans

SCF condemns disturbing rise in sexual offences

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025?

Minam becomes chair of ADFIAP

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

Storms envelope much of US, bringing heavy snow, rains, tornadoes

Tawalo pushes for Fiji 7s selection

Funds should be allocated towards healthcare, DPM told

FCS faces rehabilitation challenges

Minister calls for inclusivity in sports

Fiji hockey ready to take on the world

Middlesbrough shock Chelsea in League Cup semi-final

Universities urged to enhance academic counselling

MSAF to work with Ministry of iTaukei Affairs

Church embarks on educational reform

Tom Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery announce partnership

Qiliho and Pryde maintain full pay

Parents thankful for $200 assistance

Man refutes owing $16,700

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes

Massive winter storm batters US

Aaron Rodgers doubles down on debunked conspiracies

Ratuniyarawa cops jail term for sexually assaulting women

The Mandalorian and Grogu are getting a movie

Fijians urged to adhere to road safety

PM pays tribute to Tikoitoga

US top diplomat urges Israel to avoid harming civilians in Gaza

Mazey to meet Tuwai and Gollings

Nadi businessman wants technical colleges back

Self-treatment of eye infections is risky

M-PAiSA revolutionizes Fiji’s payment system

TSLS receives over 4, 500 scholarship applications

MSAF to investigate the LP9 incident

Nasautoka villagers urged to maximize land use for economic growth

Seriously dry conditions to prevail

FCCC strengthens enforcement

Minister visits nursing stations in Naitasiri

Spurs sign Werner on loan from Leipzig

Ecuador's 'most-wanted' criminal disappears from prison

Lily Gladstone becomes first female actor who identifies as indigenous

Israeli forces say they locate large underground weapons factory in Gaza

Over 1,000 await eye surgery amidst COVID-19 delays

Army faces uphill battle

Vanuatu out, Navy in

Wakeham signs for Manly feeder club

Early birds flock into town for back-to-school shopping

Japan proposes for Strategic Dialogue on Law

Silktails re-signs Daubitu

Romanian court will look again at seizure of influencer Tate's assets

PM acknowledges indelible mark left by Patel

Gauff looks to back up breakthrough season with Australian Open title

MSAF to recruit more staff: Cawaki

Pacers survive Celtics but lose Tyrese Haliburton to injury

Youth assist residents of an informal settlement

Police records increase in MPAiSA account hacking

Nationwide German farmer blockades heap pressure on Scholz

Jonathan Majors gives first interview since his conviction

Ellen Burstyn returns to legendary horror franchise 50 years later

Spain considers nationwide hospital mask rule

SZA is over people leaking her music

US fighter jets to fly over Bosnia in warning to 'secessionist' Serbs

We have a plan to remain competitive: Gollings

AG launches probe into alleged brutality case

FHTA mourns the passing of another tourism icon

Church transitions from levies to heartfelt and faith-giving

Fiji Hockey receives over $100,000 grant

Israel shifts to deadlier strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

Ro Filipe calls for strict monitoring of maritime vessels

Dalot, Fernandes goals put Manchester United into FA Cup fourth round

Holders Man City visit Spurs, Villa at Chelsea in FA Cup fourth round

Hard work pays off for an aspiring computer engineer

Selena Gomez says she may only have ‘one more album’ left in her

Afghan board allows trio to play in franchise leagues with salary cut

From construction to farming for 38-year-old

Family narrowly escapes death

Pope calls for universal ban on surrogate parenting

Hundreds gather in Ba to pay last respects to Patel

Chess players urged to register for major tourney

Roger Daltrey stepping down as curator of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

Moon lander problem threatens mission

Billie Eilish gets emotional accepting Golden Globe for ‘Barbie’ song

Israeli strike kills a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Over $40 million paid in back-to-school support

Alleged murderer to reappear in court