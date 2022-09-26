Khloe K and 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone Spend Time Together in Milan

Kloe Kardashian (from left), Michele Morrone. [PC: ENews]

Khloe Kardashian and Italian actor Michele Morrone sparked romance rumours this weekend after he shared images of the two together during Milan Fashion Week.

Khloe Kardashian is living her best single life as a mom of two, following the birth of her son with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star sparked romance rumours with Italian actor Michele Morrone after the two were spotted together on Sept. 24 during and after Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show, where the designers and her sister Kim Kardashian debuted their new collection together.

At the event, Khloe and Michele, who appeared in Netflix’s 2020 Polish erotic thriller 365 Days and its 2022 sequel, sat next to each other, near Kim’s kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, and mom Kris Jenner.

As seen in a photo the actor posted on his Instagram Story, he and Khloe later got cosy backstage. He wrapped his arm around her and appeared to whisper in her ear. The pic went viral, as did another video shared by fans, which shows the two dancing closely at an after-party.

E! News has reached out to the star’s rep’s comment and has not heard back. As of Sept. 25, neither Khloe, 38, nor Michele, 31, follows one another on Instagram.