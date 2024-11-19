Katy Perry, John Mayer reunite

[Source: ENews]

John Mayer and Katy Perry were spotted having a friendly chat while attending Sabrina Carpenter’s star-studded Los Angeles show at the Kia Forum on Nov. 17.

Though the two musicians, who started dating in 2012 and had an on-off relationship until 2015, didn’t appear to be attending the show together, they were seated near one another at the Forum with the “Firework” singer positioned almost directly in front of the “New Light” singer.

In a clip posted online, the exes had an animated discussion with Mayer leaning in and gesturing with his hands while Perry—who shares 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom—tapped her chin with her finger.

For the show, Mayer, 47, rocked grey pants and a casual black jacket with glasses. Perry, 40, sported a grey mini-dress with feathered fringe, thigh-high black boots, and a brown shearling coat.

Cara Delevingne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Madeline Petsch and Kendall Jenner were also spotted at the concert, during which Saturday Night Live standout Marcello Hernandez surprised the crowd by coming on stage in character from his recent viral sketch as “Domingo,” singing his improvised lyrics to Carpenter’s “Espresso.”3

As for Perry and Mayer, there didn’t seem to be any bad blood between the pair, in fact, each have talked about the other fondly in the years since their split.

In October 2023, Mayer reflected on his 2013 song “Who You Love,” which featured Perry.

Mayer also previously confirmed to the New York Times that his 2017 track “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Perry.

While Mayer hasn’t gone public with a relationship in recent years, Perry has built a family with Bloom. In fact, the Lord of the Rings actor recently praised his partner as she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.