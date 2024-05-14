Kate Gosselin shares rare photo of her kids for Mother’s Day

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Former reality star Kate Gosselin shared a rare photo of some of her children on Mother’s Day.

In her first Instagram post this year, the mother of twins and sextuplets posted a photo Sunday of four of her sextuplets with a chocolate-frosted birthday cake that had candles in the shape of the number 20.

“No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE,” she wrote in the caption. The sextuplets were born on May 10, 2004.

While Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel feature in the celebratory picture, two of the six, Collin and Hannah, are missing.

Collin, who lives with Hannah at their father’s house, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that he “didn’t have a relationship” with his mother, and that he had not spoken to Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, or older twin siblings Cara and Mady, in five or six years.

After Gosselin divorced her ex-husband Jon in a high-profile split in 2009, she received primary custody of their eight children. However, a custody battle between the pair lasted for a decade, with Jon eventually being granted custody of Collin.

Collin said during the interview that he thought what “tore us apart” was “TV and what being in the public eye does to a family.”

The Gosselins rose to fame in the late 2000s with the hit TLC documentary-style reality TV series “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” which ran from 2007 to 2009.

In 2010, after the couple’s divorce, the series turned into “Kate Plus 8,” focusing on Kate Gosselin and her children. That ended in 2017.

Two years later, Gosselin featured in TLC show “Kate Plus Date,” which documented her quest for her perfect match after being single for a decade.

In a TikTok video last year, one of her twins, Mady, said she was tired of the public feeling like they are owed access to her family because they were once reality stars, stating that “it’s not anyone else’s business” what is happening behind closed doors.

“Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish,” she added.