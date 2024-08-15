Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promo delayed

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The highly anticipated promo of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been delayed, leaving fans disappointed and the industry wondering about the reasons behind the move. Initially, the promo was set to be attached to the Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor multistarrer Khel Khel Mein, released on August 15. However, due to certain issues, the promo is not yet ready and will not be attached to the film as planned.

The delay has raised questions about the film’s marketing strategy and the impact it may have on the film’s overall performance. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the promo was expected to generate significant buzz. With the delay, the film’s team will need to regroup and come up with a new plan to create excitement among fans.

As the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 approaches, the delay in the promo has added to the suspense. Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the film.