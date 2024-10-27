Johnny Depp honoured with lifetime achievement award

Johnny Depp gained stardom for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean. (AP PHOTO)

Johnny Depp has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival.

The Hollywood star, 61, was recognised with the prize for his “extraordinary journey as a performer” before he presented his new directorial film to the audience, the Italian festival said.

Titled Modi, Three Days On The Wing of Madness, it is described as a “72-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani, known as Modi”.

Rome Film Festival shared photos to its Instagram of Depp holding the golden statue which was presented to him by the lead actor in Modi, Riccardo Scamarcio.

The film festival also posted photos of the Oscar nominee meeting fans on the red carpet and posing for pictures ahead of the screening.

Depp has starred in a host of films over the years but gained worldwide stardom for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

He has frequently collaborated with director Tim Burton over the years including starring in Edward Scissorhands, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice In Wonderland.

The actor has returned to the spotlight in recent years following the conclusion of a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.