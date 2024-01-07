Jodie Foster: Gen Z can be 'really annoying' to work with

[Source: BBC]

The Oscar-winning actor Jodie Foster has said Generation Z can be “really annoying” to work with.

In an interview with the Guardian, Foster said she had sometimes found the attitudes to work she had encountered difficult to understand.

“They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.'”

But she did praise one Gen Z star, Bella Ramsey, calling the 20-year-old an example of an actor emerging in a new “vector of authenticity”.

Foster, who was a child star herself before going on to a glittering screen career, said she felt compelled to help young actors find their path “because it was hard growing up”.

“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?

“And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?'”

Speaking about the advice she’d give to young people in the industry, she said: “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs.

“I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”