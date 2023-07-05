Jennifer Lopez clarifies that she does drink ‘responsibly’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight on her relationship with alcohol as the owner of her own recently launched cocktail brand, after having been previously known to not imbibe.

Lopez went on to admit that things have changed, saying pictures of her “over the past ten, maybe fifteen years” have shown that “I do enjoy the occasional cocktail,” but when it came to finding the perfect boozy beverage, “I never found anything that I really love.”

Another point of inspiration for the actor and singer’s cocktail brand was for it to embody her vacation fantasies.

In 2018, Lopez told InStyle that in terms of self-care, she maintains her youthful glow by abstaining from caffeine and alcohol and getting lots of sleep. “I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told the outlet.

It’s the reason why in April, when Lopez launched Delola, she faced some backlash on social media from users who were confused about her relationship with alcohol, especially given her husband Ben Affleck’s past struggles with alcohol addiction.

Lopez made it pretty clear in her video on Monday that she’s heard her followers, and reassured them by saying that when she does drink, she drinks “responsibly,” “to be social and have a nice time… but always responsibly.”

To put it plainly, she also said, “I don’t drink to get s–tfaced.”