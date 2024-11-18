Irish actor Jon Kenny dies

[Source: Sky News]

Jon Kenny, an Irish comedian and actor known for D’Unbelievables and roles on Father Ted, has died aged 66.

His wife Margie told local news outlet the Limerick Leader that the comedian had died on Friday evening in Galway Clinic.

In a statement to the newspaper, Kenny’s family said he had a cardiac arrest early on 10 November.

They added the comedian “grabbed life and shook it as hard as he could getting every ounce of fun, madness and love from it”.

Kenny was best known as half of the comedy duo with Pat Shortt called D’Unbelievables in the 1980s. He also made two guest appearances in Father Ted as Michael Cocheese and Fred Rickwood.

The comedian was reunited with Shortt in the 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin, where both had small roles.

Paying tribute, Shortt said on social media: “I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him, creating some great shows and videos.