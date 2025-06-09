Hollywood celebrates 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' at TV's Emmy Awards

[Source: Reuters]

Emergency room saga “The Pitt” was toasted as the year’s best television drama, and show-business satire “The Studio” was crowned best comedy, as Hollywood stars handed out trophies at the annual Emmy Awards on Sunday.

HBO (WBD.O), opens new tab series “The Pitt” was the upset winner over “Severance,” a surreal commentary on corporate power that went into the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles with the most nominations.

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle earned his first Emmy, taking the prize for best drama actor. He had previously been nominated five times for his role in the medical drama “ER,” but never won.

“Wow. What a dream this has been,” Wyle said on stage, before thanking healthcare workers. “To anyone going on shift or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job.”

Seth Rogen, star and co-creator of “The Studio,” also claimed his first Emmy for best comedy actor, along with others for directing and writing the Apple TV+ (AAPL.O), opens new tab show with his producing partner, Evan Goldberg.

“I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me,” Rogen said as he held the comedy series trophy.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was celebrated as best talk series for the first time in its decade-long run.

CBS , the network that broadcast the Emmys, announced in July it was cancelling the show for financial reasons, a decision that sparked an outcry.

A smiling Colbert offered gratitude to his employer on Sunday. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues for a long time,” Colbert said.

Earlier, when presenting an award, Colbert joked about needing a job. “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” he asked the audience.

