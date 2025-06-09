Hermes showcases leather brassiere tops and quilted silk

[Source: Reuters]

Hermes designer Nadege Vanhee sent out a collection of brassiere tops, quilted silk coats and racer-backed dresses for the French fashion house’s spring/summer runway show.

Guests walked in from the blustery streets to find a beige set, lined with benches, the floor covered in sand and bits of broken shells.

Models marched around the space in tall riding boots, their silky ponytails swishing.

They wore sandy-coloured shirts, skirts and brassiere ensembles, cinched snugly with leather straps and lacework. Racerbacks revealed shoulderblades, while leather bra tops held silk fabric in place, covering the chest.

The colour palette was dominated by muted beige and khaki tones, with a few touches of bright red – a leather trouser set, a handbag and motifs on scarves.

Hermes (HRMS.PA), has outperformed rival luxury groups like LVMH (LVMH.PA), opens new tab, Kering (PRTP.PA), opens new tab and Chanel as the sector grapples with a prolonged downturn.

Dozens of brands including Dior, Chanel and Gucci have brought on new designers to try to reignite sales.

At Hermes, Vanhee, who heads womenswear designs, has held her position for over a decade.

Paris Fashion Week, which runs through October 7, features big-name labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Loewe.

