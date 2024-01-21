Hermes emphasizes versatility at menswear show

[Source: Reuters]

Veronique Nichanian, the artistic director for menswear at Hermes (HRMS.PA).

Opens new tab, presented a textured lineup of polished looks for the label’s winter runway show on Saturday, showing the versatile side of the high-end fashion label.

Models filed past brightly-lit columns in thick sheepskin coats, checked suits, trim leather jackets and a silky bomber jacket in pea green.

A glossy leather coat appeared to be reversible, lined with a soft, light-colored fabric on the inside, while the pattern of a checked suit were discernable through a sheer, light-weight parka. Nichanian tweaked the pattern of a chunky Argyle sweater vest in a lavender hue, and readjusted shirt pockets, skewing them slightly to the side.

The collection was “reversible, superimposable, transformable,” said the show notes. “Precise decentrings” and “engineered slippages” were also mentioned.

Dressier pieces included a trimly-cut suit made of polished calfskin that shimmered in the light.

Paris Fashion Week’s fall/winter menswear runway shows run through until Sunday, featuring a mix of the industry’s largest brands inlcuding Valentino and Balmain, LVMH (LVMH.PA), opens new tab labels Dior and Louis Vuitton, as well as with dozens of smaller labels including Ami, Sean Suen and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.