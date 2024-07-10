Heather Morris posts loving tribute to ‘Glee’ costar Naya Rivera on anniversary of her death

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Heather Morris “can’t believe it’s been 4 years” since the death of her friend and “Glee” costar Naya Rivera.

Morris shared a post on Instagram on the anniversary of Rivera’s passing. The “Glee” star was found drowned six days after going missing during a boat ride with her then 4-year-old son.

She was 33.

She ended the post writing, “I miss you Nay Nay.”

The “Glee” cast became close friends over the six seasons the hit Fox series aired. The search for Rivera ended on the anniversary of the death of her “Glee” co-star, Cory Monteith.

He was 31 when he “died of mixed drug toxicity.”