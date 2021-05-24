Home

Hawkeye: A Marvel TV show about a superhero with impostor syndrome

| @BBCWorld
November 25, 2021 3:40 am
[Source: BBC]

Who’s the best Avenger? No shade, but when it comes to the Marvel movies, you’re probably not going to find many people who’ll pick the guy with the bow and arrow.

But that’s one of the things explored in new Disney+ TV show, Hawkeye, where the Avengers’ archer finally gets his shot at the spotlight.

The series marks 10 years of Jeremy Renner playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton.

Impostor syndrome is when someone continually doubts their own skills, expertise and achievements – usually despite evidence to suggest they’re actually quite good at what they do.

Jeremy says these are the reasons why Hawkeye is such a relatable character to fans of the franchise.

This time around, while the big-name Avengers are absent, Hawkeye teams up with franchise newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, who plays crackshot Kate Bishop.

Kate’s a Hawkeye super-fan and a keen archer herself.

A flashback at the start of episode one shows Kate witnessing the events of the first Avengers movie as a child, seeing Hawkeye help save New York from an alien invasion.

