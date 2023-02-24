Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" show in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 19, 2022. [Source: Reuters]

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles added to his Grammy and BRIT Awards triumphs when his chart-topping hit “As It Was” won the IFPI Global Single Award for 2022, the recorded music industry representative body said.

The prize is given to the music artist scoring the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats.

The synth-pop track, from Styles’ third studio album “Harry’s House”, was released in April and topped charts around the world.

Styles, who rose to fame as part of boy band One Direction, this month won song of the year at the BRIT Awards for the track. “Harry’s House” won album of the year both there and at the Grammys.

The Top 20 also features for the first time four songs performed predominantly in Spanish, with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny appearing twice for his collaboration with Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito” at no. 9 and his solo hit “Tití Me Preguntó” at no. 11.

Another notable showing is Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, which enjoyed a resurgence last year thanks to the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things”. It came in at no. 16 on the IFPI chart.