From 4,000 My Little Pony toys to quilts

[Source: Reuters]

More than 14,000 objects collected, created or customised by British hobbyists are shown together for the first time in a major exhibition exploring the UK’s hobbies.

Titled “Come As You Really Are”, the exhibition was conceived by artist Hetain Patel, whose own works include labour intensive homemade Spider-Man costumes and modified car sculptures.

The objects on display have been loaned by hundreds of people of all ages and backgrounds from across the country, who responded to a nationwide call to members of the public to share their free time activities.

“I think the thing that surprised me (was) how many different hobbies there are. You wouldn’t think of hundreds, and that’s what we were getting,” Patel said at a preview event on Wednesday.

“I think what it says about the UK and its people is that we need to express ourselves,” he said.

Collector items at the exhibition include around 4,000 My Litte Pony toys as well as curated plastic bag, cigarette pack, Warhammer figurine and typewriter collections.

Among the handcrafted objects on show are cosplayer costumes, clay heads, miniature pottery, nail art and handmade patchwork quilts.

“It’s not about pretending we’re all the same. We’re all different and we’re proud of that,” Patel said.

The exhibition, held in Croydon’s Grants Building, opens on July 18 and runs through October 20.