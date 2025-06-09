‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ is a messy, un-scary sequel

source: AAP/ Website

The sequel builds on the un-scary, un-funny bones of the 2023 original by expanding the Freddy’s Cinematic Universe with an even more head-scratching outing. “I don’t know what happened. I feel sick,” says one poor actor. We feel you, sister.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” assumes you’ve watched the first so sit through that dreck before attempting to digest the latest, which hysterically keeps unpacking game lore all the way through, even during the closing credits. It even arrogantly sets the table for “Five Nights at Freddy’s 3” without earning the second.

Back is returning director Emma Tammi — this time using a script from the game’s developer, Scott Cawthon — and the cast from the first: Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson, emoting poorly), police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail, uncertain what movie is being made) and Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio, always game).

