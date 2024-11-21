Five great ARIA-nominated releases to catch up on

[Source: ABC News]

The ARIAs is the major national award ceremony for the Australian music industry, giving music lovers a chance to celebrate the artists and works that have had the greatest impact over the past year or so.

We don’t mean to show off, but we’ve already covered a vast array of the albums nominated this year: Emma Donovan, SPEED, Milan Ring, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sycco, Radical Son and ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Missy Higgins are just some of our favorites who are in the running to win awards this year.

But we couldn’t cover them all for various reasons, so this week we’re playing a bit of catch-up.

If you’re after a cheat sheet on some more of the albums we’re hoping to see get some love tonight, look no further. We’ve recapped five of the year’s big releases that you should be across, whether they win tonight or not.3

Something To Give Each Other wasn’t released in time to be in contention for last year’s ARIAs, where Troye Sivan went home with an armful of pointy trophies. He’s up for four awards again this year, and his STGEO has a strong chance of winning the coveted Album of the Year.

While Sivan said he was inspired by pop divas of the early 2000s, the resulting work is a first-rate display of pop’s most vital sounds and energy right now. Sleek from top to bottom, there’s both yearning and celebration in Sivan’s stories here, the singer balancing the complexities of modern relationships with what he says is ostensibly “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship”.

Ultimately, STGEO is one of many examples of sophisticated pop records worthy of the hype they’ve garnered in the past year. The best work yet from one of our most consistent voices.