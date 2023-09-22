Farhan Akhtar on getting Ranveer Singh on board for Don 3 instead of Shah Rukh Khan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don who will play the larger-than-life character.

Announcing one of the most-awaited movies Don 3, which is touted to be a reboot, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor will step into the role, previously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While fans were waiting to see SRK in the third installment, there were a change of plans.

Ever since the announcement, fans have been divided about not having Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment. The original character was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the 80s followed by SRK in the 2000s in Don and Don 2. Speaking to Variety about the change of the lead actor, Akhtar said, “I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, and somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is.”

“I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak,” Akhtar added.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment with Akhtar set to direct.