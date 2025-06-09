Dune 3 Casts Nakoa-Wolf Momoa And Ida Brooke As Paul Atreides’ Twin Children

Source: Empire Online

When it comes to casting for his Dune movies, Denis Villeneuve — like the Reverend Mother Mohiam and her Bene Gesserit cohort doesn’t hope, he plans.

Which is why, with production on the Quebecois filmmaker’s adaptation of Dune: Messiah expected to get underway soon, we’re beginning to receive word on who’ll be joining Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Villeneuve’s spicy sci-fi threequel. Per Deadline’s reporting, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (son of Jason) and Ida Brooke (Silo) have joined the cast of Dune 3, and are set to play two very important figures in the Duniverse: Paul Atreides’ twin children.

First introduced towards the end of Dune: Messiah as newborns, and given far greater prominence in Frank Herbert’s follow-up Children Of Dune, Leto II (Momoa) and Ghanima (Brooke) are Emperor Paul Atreides and Chani’s twins, and they are both “pre-born” meaning that they both have prescience and can access their bloodline’s genetic memories.

Their inclusion in Dune 3 then, played by, well, not newborn babies, is a fair indicator that Villeneuve will likely be both jumping forwards in time and continuing to compress the timeline of Herbert’s books as he picks up from Dune: Part Two’s dramatic denouement.

Perhaps even more interestingly however, today’s casting tees up the prospect of off-screen father and son Nakoa-Wolf and Jason Momoa sharing a movie together, as the latter is expected to give Duncan Idaho a resurrection (of sorts…) in Villeneuve’s upcoming threequel.

News on further cast additions and returnees is being kept under lock and crysknife-guarded key for the time being, though we’ve heard no reports to dispel April’s revelation that Robert Pattinson is in the frame to play the villainous Scytale in Villeneuve’s last Dune movie.

With neither official title nor release date announced just yet then, and a veritable constellation of stars doubtless waiting in the wings to officially get ornithoptered into the Duniverse (Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the like will surely be back for the grand finale), all that’s left to do for now is sit and wait patiently for cinema’s own Madhi, Denis Villeneuve, to start weaving his magic once again.

