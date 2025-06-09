Dragon Swingers ready to rock in Vancouver

Dragon Swingers

Close to 50 years after they rocked the stage at the Golden Dragon night club in Suva, the Dragon Swingers will take music lovers on a journey down memory lane at a revival event in Vancouver, Canada.

The one-time show, A Night In Vancouver, will see group leader Ken Janson and a host of legendary Fijian musicians perform at the illustrious Royal Palace Hall in Burnaby BC on Saturday September 20.

“Back in the day, the Golden Dragon was the place to be because the best of he best got to perform there, from the likes of Wise Vatuwaqa (guitarist/singer), Paul Steven (drummer), Marika Gata (bassist/singer/songwriter) and perhaps the biggest star Fiji ever produced, Sakusa Bulicokocoko. The show in Vancouver will feature all the songs we played from rock and roll, soul, r and b, disco and all the classics.”

Janson will be performing alongside renowned local bassist Victor Rounds who now resides in Sydney. Rounds has performed and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Prince, Tears for Fears, Paul McArtney, Rick Astley, Leo Sayer and many other international stars.

Three of Fiji’s greatest guitarists are also on the billing – jazz master Tom Mawi, rock and roller Nesbitt Hazelman and Kuki Nayacakalou – who has racked up an amazing list of performances in Australia.

On the keyboards are Henry Foon – one of the founders and the producer of renowned Fijian group, Kabani, and Waisiliva Baledrokadroka – one of Fiji’s most versatile vocalists.

The group will also be joined by Patrick Chung, a guitarist who performed in the Suva music scene in the ‘70s.

