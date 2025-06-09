Disney's 'Zootopia 2' fuels box office frenzy with $556 million worldwide

Source: Reuters

Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), opens new tab animated “Zootopia 2” racked up an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, providing a strong kickoff to Hollywood’s crucial holiday moviegoing season.

Nearly half of the film’s box office receipts from Wednesday through Sunday came from China, bucking a trend of Hollywood movies finishing behind locally made films.

The $272 million tally made “Zootopia 2” Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated movie in China, surpassing a record set by the first “Zootopia” in 2016.

