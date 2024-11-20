Diane Keaton's new Christmas album

[Source: ENews]

Diane Keaton shared that she will be releasing her debut holiday single “First Christmas” on Nov. 29, fulfilling her lifelong dream of being a professional singer.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Diane Keaton.

The Something’s Gotta Give actress revealed her extraordinary plans for the holiday season: namely, the release of her first holiday song, “First Christmas.”

The 78-year-old noted that the song can be pre-saved before its release on all the major streaming platforms, and if the comments from her fans are to be believed, plenty of folks will be tuning in.

The Oscar winner admitted that while she does love to sing, “I’m aware of the limitations of my voice,” adding that she took singing lessons for years, but found she had “a very small voice.”

And despite her self-proclaimed “limitations,” the First Wives Club alum has put her singing voice to good use, and can even be heard on the 1968 original Broadway cast recording of the musical Hair.

More recently she duetted with singer Ashe on her 2022 single “Love Is Letting Go” after Diane reached out to her because she was such a fan.

