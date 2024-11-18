Denmark's Victoria wins Miss Universe

[Source: ENews]

Miss Denmark has taken the ultimate crown.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig was named the 73rd Miss Universe in the Nov. 16 pageant held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The 21-year-old, a competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer, is the first contestant from Denmark to win the title.

Chidimma Vanessa, who represented Nigeria, was the first runner-up.

Theilvig beat a total of 124 hopefuls from around the globe to win the pageant. The group participated in swimwear, evening gown and national costume competitions before she was crowned.

However, the lead-up to the main event wasn’t without controversy as the competition took place two weeks after Panama’s contestant, Italy Mora, was disqualified for allegedly meeting up with her boyfriend in a hotel room for an unauthorized visit, according to multiple reports.

Mora, who was not replaced by another candidate to represent Panama in the Miss Universe competition, later spoke out about the incident.

She subsequently emphasized that she understood why the organization took the measures it did.