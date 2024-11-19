Bee Gees star dies at 78

[Source: Dailymail]

Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen has died aged 78.

Petersen, who played a pivotal role during the early success of Bee Gees as the group’s original drummer, passed away on November 18.

He contributed to their timeless hits such as Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, and Words.

His drumming was a vital element on their groundbreaking albums, including Bee Gees’ 1st, helping to establish the group’s international stardom.

He is survived by his ex-wife Joanne and their sons Jaime and Ben.

Before his music career, Petersen made waves as a child actor, starring in the classic Australian film Smiley, a role that earned him his enduring nickname.

His transition from screen to stage cemented his reputation as a versatile talent in two demanding industries.

More recently, Petersen reconnected with fans through his involvement in The Best of the Bee Gees tribute show.

In a 2022 interview with Jason Barnard on The Strange Brew Podcast, he reflected on his time with the band, sharing rare insights into their creative process and his unique drumming style.

In the interview, Petersen described the collaborative energy that defined the Bee Gees’ recording sessions: ‘We’d often go into the studio without a song, which gave me the chance to experiment with tempos and rhythms.

‘Those tracks had a real spontaneity because we worked on them as a group. We never recorded our parts separately—it was all done together, with the orchestra coming in later.’

The recording process wasn’t always smooth, however.

‘Sometimes we’d spend hours in the studio, and nothing would come together, so we’d pack up and try again another day. But when inspiration hit, we could knock out three backing tracks in one night,’ he recalled.

Petersen also spoke about his approach to drumming, which he saw as an extension of the music itself rather than a showcase of technical prowess.

‘I wasn’t the most technically skilled drummer, but I think that sometimes less is more. When you’re limited, you have to get creative—just like Chuck Berry, who made magic with just a few chords. For me, it was always about serving the song.’