Davina McCall recovering after brain tumour surgery

[Source: BBC]

Davina McCall is recovering from surgery she underwent to remove a rare brain tumour, her partner has said.

The TV presenter, 57, earlier posted a video on Instagram to say she had been diagnosed with a type of benign tumour called a colloid cyst.

A benign tumour is not cancerous, but such cysts tend to grow slowly, according to the Brainstrust charity.

Article continues after advertisement

In the statement, shared to McCall’s 1.9 million Instagram followers, Douglas said a doctor had described the procedure as being “textbook”.

Prior to the surgery, McCall explained how the tumour had been found by chance.

A craniotomy is an operation where a surgeon removes part of the skull to take out the tumour.

She said she expected to spend about nine days in hospital after the operation.

Douglas said then that he would temporarily take over her social media.