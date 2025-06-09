Dalek creator's book raises funds for charity

[Source: BBC News]

Some of the proceeds from the republication of a children’s book written by the creator of the Daleks will go to a charity helping young people.

Terry Nation wrote Rebecca’s World – Journey to the Forbidden Planet in 1975 for and about his young daughter Rebecca, who found herself on an alien planet encountering a variety of bizarre characters.

To celebrate the book’s 50th anniversary, it is being reissued with £1 from each sale donated to Tunbridge Wells-based Tree of Hope, supporting children with complex healthcare needs.

Rebecca Nation said it began as a bedtime story but “became a timeless and much-loved adventure that I hope will inspire others as much as it inspired and delighted me”.

She added, “It is my way of keeping our father-daughter bond alive and inviting readers to step into the world we created together.

“Republishing Rebecca’s World on its fiftieth anniversary is a tribute to my dad and his extraordinary imagination.”

The Nation family lived at Lynsted in Kent in the 1970s at the time Rebecca was growing up.

As well as writing 11 Doctor Who adventures Terry Nation also created TV series Blake’s 7 and Survivors.

He died in 1997.

The brand-new special edition hardback of Rebecca’s World comes complete with “lavish” new illustrations.

Jason Haigh-Ellery, chairperson of publisher Big Finish, said: “It’s a book that means a lot to me and many others who grew up with Terry Nation’s writing.

“The fact that it is based on stories that Terry told to his young daughter, the eponymous Rebecca, at bedtime, and that she is working with us on this edition just makes it all the better.”

