Chilean author Isabel Allende joins Barbie doll collection

[Source: Reuters]

Chilean author Isabel Allende, one of the world’s most widely read Spanish-language writers, will be immortalized in recycled plastic with her own Barbie doll, alongside her dog Perla and a miniature replica of her first novel.

U.S. toymaker Mattel Inc (MAT.O), opens new tab is releasing the doll, clothed in a red dress with large earrings, as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, which has already featured poet Maya Angelou, journalist Ida B. Wells and singer Celia Cruz.

“I celebrate the Barbie brand’s initiative to inspire the next generation with the stories of unsung heroes,” Allende said in a statement. “I want kids to dream big.”

Allende’s works often blend historical events with magic and fantasy. Her first novel, “The House of the Spirits,” published in 1982, was an instant bestseller. She has since published dozens more books, including memoirs and short story collections, which have been translated into over 40 languages.

Allende moved to Venezuela in 1973 when Chilean President Salvador Allende, her father’s cousin, was overthrown in a coup led by General Augusto Pinochet. Also a human rights activist and teacher of literature, Allende has lived in the U.S. for over thirty years.

“Stories have incredible power,” Allende said. “They challenge our minds and touch our hearts, they connect us to other people and teach us that we are not alone in life’s journey.”

The writer will also feature on Barbie’s first podcast series, launching on Friday. Other guests include Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman in space, U.S. figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and dancer Debbie Allen.

Barbie has in recent years expanded its collection to cover various skin tones and body types. The 2023 “Barbie” movie became the highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros (WBD.O), opens new tab and added a new emotional depth to a brand that has faced criticisms for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.