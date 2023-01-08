Castaways revealed for Treasure Island: Fans v Faves

[Source: 1News]

TVNZ has revealed the celebrity castaways chosen for the 2023 season of Treasure Island: Fans v Faves.

Filmed in Fiji, the new format of this year’s season will see “show super fans” go head-to-head with celebrity castaways.

The new castaways were announced by TVNZ in a media statement on Sunday morning.

“The epic treasure hunt is headed back to where it all began, with the castaways setting up camp in Fiji when the show makes its debut on Monday, 30 January.”

“But, for the first time in Treasure Island history, a team of celebrity castaways made up from seasons past, will go head-to-head with a team of super fans of the show.

“From watching at home to competing in real life, the fans are ready to take their passion for the show to the next level and take on the team of returning celebrities.”

The celebrity contestants in the 2023 season include:

Alex King, Celebrity Treasure Island 2022

Art Green, Celebrity Treasure Island 2021

Joe Cotton, Celebrity Treasure Island 2004

Josh Kronfeld, Celebrity Treasure Island 2004, Superstars of Treasure Island 2005

Lance Savali, Celebrity Treasure Island 2021

Lana Searle, Celebrity Treasure Island 2021

Matty McLean, Celebrity Treasure Island 2019

Dame Susan Devoy, Celebrity Treasure Island 2022

Meanwhile, the fans “swapping the creature comforts of home for camp life in Fiji”:

Adam O’Brien, 33, Labourer / Ex-Survivor NZ Contestant

Anna Thomas, 28, Personal Trainer / Event Manager

Dave Ward, 45, Container Terminal Supervisor

Jane Yee, 43, Podcaster, The Spinoff

Jess Waru, 22, Influencer

Josh Oakley, 26, Area Sales Manager / Dame Susan Devoy’s son

Katie Middleton, 30, Artist / Nanny

Micah Marsh, 22, Gym Membership Consultant

“From fan-favourites, strategic masterminds, a mother-son duo and a two-time Treasure Island winner, to a team of everyday Kiwis ready to put their bodies and minds on the line for a show they love, Treasure Island: Fans v Faves is about to turn the game as we know it on its head,” the media statement read.

“With $50,000 on the line at the end as well as charity challenges throughout, expect game-changing twists, curveballs, plenty of surprises and a whole lot of laughs.”