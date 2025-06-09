Big Time Rush singer injured on stage in Poland

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Big Time Rush singer Logan Henderson is on the mend after a scary incident on stage sent him to the hospital.

In a video shared to both the band’s and his personal Instagram Stories, Henderson addressed the incident, which happened during the group’s tour stop in Kraków, Poland, on Thursday, telling fans, “Hey, Kraków, thank you for a great show. Sorry I couldn’t stay to finish, I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.”

The group is in the middle of the European leg of their Big Time Rush in Real Life Worldwide tour, with upcoming shows in Prague and Berlin this weekend alone. To that end, Henderson had a positive update for fans, though he didn’t give an exact timeline for his return.

“I’m doing okay, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time,” he said in his video. “It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

According to TMZ, the accident occurred toward the end of the show during the energetic number “Love Me Love Me,” when the band — which also includes Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega — slide down a set piece. Instead of sliding down smoothly, Henderson hit his leg on something “and his knee busted wide open,” per the report. The outlet claims Henderson plans to return to the tour as soon as possible.

Big Time Rush, known for hits such as “Boyfriend,” “Halfway There,” and “Worldwide,” also portrayed fictional versions of themselves on four seasons of the Nickelodeon show of the same name. They released three albums together during the run of the series, but took a break after it concluded in 2013. The band picked up again with live performances and the single “Call It Like I See It” in 2021, and released their fourth studio album together, Another Life, in 2023.

and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” the band said in a statement announcing the tour earlier this year. “That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.”

