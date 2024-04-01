Beyoncé supports Black country artists

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Beyoncé has some people excited about country music.

In a genre that has long been at the center of debate for its lack of diversity, the superstar’s “Act II: Cowboy Carter” album is not just stirring conversation, but also piquing interest about Black country artists.

While Beyoncé has asserted that her latest effort “ain’t a Country album,” the genre’s influence can’t be denied – from the singer’s recent cowgirl fashion aesthetic, to the Bey-ified cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene,” to the inclusion of Black country artists like Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Linda Martell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer and alt-country artist Shaboozey.

Article continues after advertisement

But they aren’t the only ones whose careers could benefit from Queen Bey’s entrance into country music. They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and here are just a few of the artists who could potentially ride the wave of attention now being paid to Black performers seeking to make their mark in country music.

This quartet of singing sisters from the suburbs outside of Atlanta can already count Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain as fans.

After going viral on TikTok for their tight harmonies and energetic dance moves, the young women were treated to a surprise meeting with Twain during an appearance on Clarkson’s daytime talk show last year. Twain took the opportunity to invite them to join her on stage at the CMT Awards.

These days, the group couldn’t be more excited about Beyoncé’s new album and the buzz it’s created.

Her 19-year-old sister and fellow group member Nytere Boykin said she understands why Beyoncé made it clear that “Cowboy Carter” is not a traditional country album.

The pair, along with their sisters Anale, 21, and Alona, 17, are working on their debut album and are feeling inspired.