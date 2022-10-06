Baldwin reaches settlement over Halyna Hutchins shooting

[Source: BBC]

Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after she was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun.

Filming of Rust will continue in January, with Ms Hutchins’ widower Matthew on board as the movie’s executive producer.

All parties believe Ms Hutchins’ death was an accident, her husband said.

A lawsuit filed against Mr Baldwin, producers and others, had alleged violations of industry standards.

The exact terms of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Mr Hutchins said that “all the original principal players” would be involved when filming resumes, which he said would be a way to “pay tribute” to his late wife’s final work.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame,” he added.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”