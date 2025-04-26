Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert after Pahalgam terror attack

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, prominent Indian artists Arijit Singh and Anirudh Ravichander have made significant announcements regarding their upcoming concerts.

The attack, one of the deadliest in the region, has prompted widespread mourning across India, with the entertainment industry showing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has cancelled his highly anticipated concert scheduled for April 27, 2025, in Chennai.

The decision, made in collaboration with event organizers, reflects a collective commitment to honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Arijit shared the announcement via his Instagram Stories, reposting a statement from the organizers: “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organizers, along with the artist, have collectively decided to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th.”

All ticket holders will receive full refunds, which will be automatically processed to their original payment methods. The organizers provided an email, [email protected], for any ticketing queries. No rescheduling details have been announced.

Anirudh Ravichander Postpones Bengaluru Ticket Sales

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work on films like Jailer, has postponed ticket sales for his Hukum World Tour concert in Bengaluru, originally set to begin on April 24, 2025.

The concert, scheduled for June 1, 2025, will have a new ticket sale date announced soon. Anirudh shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating, “The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families.” He cited the national mourning as the reason for the postponement.

