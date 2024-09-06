Anna Sorokin will perform with an ankle monitor

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is not shying away from her controversial past as she readies to compete on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Sorokin was convicted in 2019 of grand larceny and other financial crimes after pretending to be a German heiress with a trust fund.

She served two-years in prison and an additional 18 months detained by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa.

Sorokin has recently been living under house arrest in New York with an ankle monitoring device while she appeals her deportation order.

She told People she sought and received permission from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to travel to Los Angeles where the show is produced.

Netflix dramatized her story for the popular 2022 series “Inventing Anna.”

Far from staying away from all of that, both Sorokin and ABC appear to be leaning into what made her famous in the first place.

In a press release from the network to announce the Season 33 cast, Sorokin was listed as “Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista Anna Delvey.” She will partner with professional dancer Ezra Sosa for the season.

“Some view her as a cunning scam artist, while others see her as a charismatic and ambitious entrepreneur who took advantage of New York City’s social elite in an effort to open a prestigious art studio,” her bio on the press release states.

“Her case has also sparked discussions about wealth, privilege and social climbing in modern society. Her story continues to captivate the public’s imagination.”

Sorokin’s press photo for the reality dance competition shows her wearing her court-ordered ankle bracelet.